Vigilance team nabs patwari taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 24

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) yesterday nabbed Patwari Nachattar Singh, posted at the revenue area in Ablowal. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of a complaint made by Lachman Dass, a resident of Rivas Bhramna.

The Patwari allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 4,000 in lieu of mutation of the ownership of his land after his father’s demise. A spokesperson for the VB said the unit here laid a trap in order to investigate the matter wherein the accused was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from Dass in the presence of two official witnesses. He is to be produced before the competent court on Wednesday. Further investigation in this case is under progress.

