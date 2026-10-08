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Home / Patiala / Vigilance trap: Patiala Mining SDO held red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Vigilance trap: Patiala Mining SDO held red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

The accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a contractor resident of village Alipur Araian

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:08 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The complainant alleged that SDO Hardeep Singh was allegedly threatening to issue challans against his overloaded tipper vehicles. Tribune photo
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The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Hardeep Singh posted at Mining Department, Nabha district, Patiala, red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a contractor resident of village Alipur Araian, district Patiala.

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He stated that the complainant alleged that SDO Hardeep Singh was allegedly threatening to issue challans against his overloaded tipper vehicles and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for not taking any action.

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Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, complainant approached the VB Range, Patiala. Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which accused SDO Hardeep Singh was arrested red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Patiala and further investigation into this case is under progress.

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