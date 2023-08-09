Village land auction: Committee to meet FM

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 8

Months later, the controversy over the auction of village common land at Mandaur village of Nabha has not abated yet. Activists of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee today held a gathering at the village common land and expressed their anguish over the alleged wrong allocation of farm land to administrative officials.

The activists will meet Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the matter.

Representatives of the committee said they held a gathering and marched towards the village common land that was allocated to members of the SC communities. They were stopped by the police, which led to a high-voltage protest.

Dharamvir from the committee said the state government had constituted a committee to look into the allegedly fake auctions of village common land meant for the SC community, including that of Mandaur village. The committee had submitted its findings but these were not being made public.

He said, “We held a march towards the village common land allocated to members of our community as we were being prevented from accessing the same. We now want the administration to release members of the committee who were arrested during a previous protest and also cancel all fake auctions.”

The activists were later assured of a meeting with Cheema on August 18 over their concerns.

Allegations of a fake auction

The committee members had levelled allegations of a fake auction of the land at Mandaur village against the administration on June 28. They pitched tents and started a protest at the village land in question. Later, the police and the administration’s visit to the site on July 21 led to stone-pelting and lathicharge. Several persons were arrested.