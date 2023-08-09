Village land auction: Committee to meet FM

Patiala, August 8
Months later, the controversy over the auction of village common land at Mandaur village of Nabha has not abated yet. Activists of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee today held a gathering at the village common land and expressed their anguish over the alleged wrong allocation of farm land to administrative officials.
The activists will meet Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the matter.
Representatives of the committee said they held a gathering and marched towards the village common land that was allocated to members of the SC communities. They were stopped by the police, which led to a high-voltage protest.
Dharamvir from the committee said the state government had constituted a committee to look into the allegedly fake auctions of village common land meant for the SC community, including that of Mandaur village. The committee had submitted its findings but these were not being made public.
He said, “We held a march towards the village common land allocated to members of our community as we were being prevented from accessing the same. We now want the administration to release members of the committee who were arrested during a previous protest and also cancel all fake auctions.”
The activists were later assured of a meeting with Cheema on August 18 over their concerns.
Allegations of a fake auction
The committee members had levelled allegations of a fake auction of the land at Mandaur village against the administration on June 28. They pitched tents and started a protest at the village land in question. Later, the police and the administration’s visit to the site on July 21 led to stone-pelting and lathicharge. Several persons were arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus