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Home / Patiala / Villagers allege fraudulent sale of cremation land in Bhogla village

Villagers allege fraudulent sale of cremation land in Bhogla village

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Villagers protest at Bhogla village in Patiala district.
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The residents of the Bhogla village located on the outskirts of Rajpura town in Patiala district alleged that more than two bighas of common land reserved by the villagers for the cremation of dead bodies and burial of the deceased has been fraudulently sold to some influential persons.

The land, located in an industrial zone, is considered as a prime commercial property, with local residents putting its market value around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per square yard. The local residents Sardool Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Gurdas Singh, Vishal Sharma, Maien Khan, Satar Mohammad and others alleged that their ancestors had donated more than 11 bighas of land for the cremation and burial of dead bodies belonging to all religions and communities.

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They alleged around two bighas out of this land had now been sold by two persons by showing it as their property. The village Sarpanch Gurwinder Singh said a Gram Sabha meeting would soon be convened to discuss the matter with residents. “We will pass a resolution against the alleged illegal sale,” he said, adding that the panchayat would also approach the District Magistrate Himanshu Aggarwal seeking an independent probe and registration of a criminal case.

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A panchayat member Jaswinder Singh alleged that the purchasers had also cut several sheesham trees planted by the panchayat on this land.

Meanwhile, the villagers gathered at the disputed site on Thursday and staged a protest against the alleged sale. They demanded cancellation of the sale deed and mutation besides registration of a criminal case.

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Yadwinder Singh, a Nambardar from Rajpura, who was an official witness to the controversial sale, said his role was limited to identifying the persons involved and verifying whether they were the genuine buyers and sellers.

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