Villagers vow to shun drugs

Patiala, January 22
Residents of Muradpur village of Samana took a pledge against drugs at a programme held here today.
Officials of the district administration said the villagers along with the police personnel took a pledge to support the Police Department in its initiative against drugs. They said the villagers vowed to inform the police regarding any incident of sale of drugs in their village.
The residents said they would not allow the sale of drugs in the village. They said they would ensure that no village resident or an outsider is able to sell the banned products in the area.
