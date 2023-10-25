Villages practice in-situ stubble management

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 24

A group of farmers in Dudhan Sadhan, along with the adjoining villages, are practising in-situ management of the paddy straw, where they incorporate the straw into the soil, leading to its natural decomposition.

Providing details on the topic, Dr Vimalpreet Singh, Agricultural Development Officer, said farmers from Dhudhan Sadhan block, Khansa, Ratta Kheda, and Mehtabgarh, among others, were adopting the practice of directly irrigating Basmati paddy fields, thus avoiding the use of machinery.

It helps retain moisture in the fields and allows for better absorption of water before eventually applying the first irrigation. Before that, urea and DAP are also applied. He explained that the technique effectively mixes the straw without the need for machinery, which is crucial in areas with heavy soil as water takes time to absorb. This method has proved to be successful in improving soil fertility, and it significantly reduces the use of fertilisers in the field.