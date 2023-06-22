Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 21

A day after the Vigilance Bureau’s (VB) list of names of tainted revenue officials (Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars) sent to VB Chief Director in May surfaced, several Tehsildars in Patiala as well as other districts of the state went on mass leave. As such, people visiting these offices to get their works done were left the lurch.

People who reached the offices of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars said the officers were nowhere to be found. “We were supposed to reach the office for registration of a property, but the employees there told us that no work was being done today. We had to return home without getting the requisite work of mutation done,” a visitor at the revenue office said.

At present, there are over 225 Naib Tehsildars and Tehsildars in the state. A number of posts of the Revenue Department are also lying vacant.

Patiala Naib Tehsildar Pawandeep Singh said he was on leave. He said no direction was issued by the Revenue Officers’ Union for any kind of protest yet.

Another revenue official in Patiala said the officials in the state were on mass leave for the day.

Gurdev Singh Dham, president of the Revenue Officers’ Union, said it was the decision of the revenue officials to go on leave. “We have not called for any protest. The government should carry out any investigation it deems fit in a transparent manner,” he said.