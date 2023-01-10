Visitors to govt offices troubled

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

The absence of IAS and PCS officers from their offices throughout the district due to mass leave left many residents harassed. People visiting government offices had to return dejected as there was no one to address their grievances.

The PCS Officers Association had announced a mass leave over the arrest of a Ludhiana Regional Transport Authority officer by the Vigilance Bureau.

IAS officers, including Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal, were also away to attend the IAS officers’ meeting with the Punjab Chief Secretary over the matter.

A city resident, Manmeet Singh, said he had to visit the Municipal Corporation office regarding an illegally placed advertisement. “We reached the office but the officer was away to Chandigarh to attend a meeting of the IAS officers’ association with the Chief Secretary,” he said.

Responding on the matter, a PCS officer in the city, said they had gone on a mass leave due to the high-handedness of vigilance officials. “They are arresting government officials without proving cases against them. This has resulted in damage to their reputations. The vigilance holds excess power and the matter should be looked into. A standard operating procedure should be issued by the office in respect to its functioning,” he said.