‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 30

A play, ‘Vo Afsana’, directed by Shameer was performed at Punjabi University during the 8th Norah Richards Theatre Festival dedicated to Professor Ajmer Singh Aulakh.

The play describes the untold love story of Amrita Pritam and Sahir Ludhianvi through drama, live music and poetry. The play revolves around their meetings, stories about shifting of Ludhianvi to Mumbai and their meetings thereafter. It also described their writings about one another.