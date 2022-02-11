Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district

Patiala, February 10
The district administration will depute volunteers at all polling booths to provide assistance to pregnant women, persons with disabilities and others.
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans during a meeting of the district monitoring committee said the election office was making all required provisions at the polling booths.
He said volunteers of the NGOs, NCC and NSS wing, besides college and university students were being trained to provide required assistance to voters.
The officers discussed making provisions of wheelchairs and transport facilities for pregnant women, old-age persons and those suffering from any ailment to reach the polling booths and cast their votes.
The DEO said there were 34,000 senior citizen voters and 12,061 persons with disabilities in the district. “We will take the help of NGOs to provide all kind of possible help to them to cast their votes”, he said. —
