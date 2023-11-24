Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 23

A voter awareness programme was organised by the Post Graduate Political Science Department and Social Science Department of Khalsa College.

Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation’s nodal officer Dr Jagtar Singh, the Head of the Political Science Department of the college, advised the students to judiciously exercise their right to vote.

A declamation contest on the importance of the right to vote was also organised on the occasion. Gurkeerat Singh (BA III), Harpreet Kaur (BA II), Jashnpreet Kaur (MA I) secured the first, second and third positions in the contest.

The programme was organised as per the instructions received from the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab and District Electoral Officer, Patiala.