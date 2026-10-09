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Home / Patiala / Waris Punjab De appoints constituency in-charges for 4 Punjab seats

Waris Punjab De appoints constituency in-charges for 4 Punjab seats

Punjabi lyricist and film writer Gurwinder Singh Gill Raunta named candidate from Rampura Phul

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:56 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Gill Raunta joined the party last week at Chandigarh. Image credit/Facebook/@Gill Raunta
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The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has appointed constituency in-charges for four Assembly segments in Punjab, naming Punjabi lyricist and film writer Gurwinder Singh Gill Raunta as its candidate from Rampura Phul in Bathinda.

Gill Raunta joined the party last week at Chandigarh. His candidature from Rampura Phul brings him into the electoral contest against senior Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka. He is also close to activist Lakha Sidhana, the party’s candidate from Maur. Gill Raunta has considerable connections in the Punjabi music and film industry.

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The party has also named Rajwant Kaur Gharam as its candidate from Sanour constituency in Patiala. Her family has been associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and is known in Panthic circles.

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For Samrala, the party has announced Barjinder Singh Bablu (Lopo) as its candidate. He is considered close to Manpreet Singh Ayali, a senior party leader and MLA from Dakha.

Advocate Dilsher Singh has been named for Jandiala. His father Kabul Singh is among the founding leaders of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De. The appointments mark another step in the party’s preparations for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The constituency in-charges are being seen as probable candidates.

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