Waris Punjab De protests outside minister’s house in Patiala

Leaders and workers of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De today staged a protest near the residence of Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala on Friday, raising issues related to law and order, alleged police excesses, drugs and the non-payment of dearness allowance to state government employees.

The protesters demanded justice in connection with the death of Gulzar Singh and alleged police brutality against Mohanjit Singh Sheron. They claimed Sheron was subjected to physical and mental trauma after allegedly being detained and tortured for showing black flags to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while Gulzar Singh was 'forced' to commit suicide for raising the issue of illegal sale of drugs in his area.

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The protesters also displayed black flags and raised slogans against the Punjab Government, particularly Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

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They criticised the government over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation and accused it of failing to implement the dearness allowance to state employees as per directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Narinder Singh Bhinder, district president of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, also alleged the state government had also failed to curb the drug menace. He claimed the illegal sale of drugs, particularly ‘chitta’, had increased manifold in Punjab during the four years of the Bhagwant Mann government.