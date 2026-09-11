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Home / Patiala / Warring accuses AAP govt of ‘cheating’ Gulzar Singh’s family over job promise, demands Cheema’s arrest

Warring accuses AAP govt of ‘cheating’ Gulzar Singh’s family over job promise, demands Cheema’s arrest

He said the govt made the family believe that a govt job had been offered to a family member, when in fact there was no actual offer

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with the family of Gulzar Singh at their residence in Sangrur. Tribune photo
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had cheated the family of Gulzar Singh by making them believe that a government job had been offered to a family member, when in fact there was no actual offer.

Gulzar Singh, a 47-year-old Dalit labourer from Tur Banjara village in Sangrur, had publicly questioned Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the unchecked drug menace in Dirba. Under stress, allegedly after being intimidated for speaking publicly about the drug menace, Gulzar reportedly consumed a poisonous substance and recorded a video statement, which has been treated as a dying declaration.

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After meeting the aggrieved family at their residence in Sangrur, the PPCC chief said the family had been given a “recommendation” letter from the local Deputy Commissioner to the state government, recommending a government job for one of the family members. He alleged that the family was made to believe that the letter was an appointment or offer letter before Gulzar Singh’s cremation.

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Warring described the incident as a clear case of cheating and fraud against the family of a man who, he alleged, was forced to die by suicide after being intimidated and humiliated by people associated with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Warring reiterated the Congress’s demand for Cheema’s immediate dismissal from the state Cabinet and his arrest after the registration of a case for alleged abetment to suicide. He said the government would eventually have to take action, pointing out that, in an earlier case involving another minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, the government had initially tried to protect him but eventually had to sack him and arrest him.

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Replying to a question from the media, Warring rejected the government’s allegation that the opposition was politicising the matter. He said a helpless poor man, whose son had fallen prey to drug addiction, had allegedly been driven to suicide and that, in his dying declaration, he had named the minister.

“As the leader of the principal opposition party, it is my duty to stand by the family,” Warring said. He added that he had assured the family that the Congress would ensure justice and seek punishment for all those found guilty.

Warring said the entire Congress organisation, from Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to grassroots workers, stood by the family in its fight for justice. He said Congress workers had staged demonstrations across the state today, demanding action against Cheema.

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