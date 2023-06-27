Waste management poor in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 26

While the processes of garbage collection, disposal and management in the city is in a dismal state, the local municipal corporation has started activities to present a better picture of the city in view of the Swachh Survekshan-2023.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has already released the toolkit to survey various cities.

MC officials said teams that would be part of survey could visit the Royal City next month. The city will be assessed on the parameters of segregated waste collection, cleanliness in public areas, plastic waste, capacity building, waste reduction and reuse, solid waste processing (wet, dry, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste), remediation of legacy waste, used water management, availability of public toilets and mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks among others.

During the on-field assessment, the teams will undertake citizen validation of the claims made by the civic body.

City residents said the MC had failed to ensure waste segregation. “Garbage collection is one of the essential factors in maintaining cleanliness,” said a resident, adding that the city had a number of points where garbage was dumped in the open.

Meanwhile, MC officials said they had started installing garbage bins at various locations in the city. The MC has installed 32 sets of dustbins at Lakkar Mandi, Gurdev Enclave, near a palace on the Rajpura road, Heera Bagh and other places.