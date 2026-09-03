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Home / Patiala / Machines defunct, waste recovery facility in posh area in Patiala raises stink

Machines defunct, waste recovery facility in posh area in Patiala raises stink

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Heaps of garbage spilt onto the material recovery facility road in Patiala on Wednesday. Photo by writer
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Even as the Punjab government has begun a special cleanliness drive across the state, a garbage dump at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) near Government College of Physical Education in one of the posh areas of Patiala city has become a major nuisance for commuters and residents, with heaps of waste spilling beyond the designated premises and encroaching upon the road.

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A municipal corporation (MC) employee posted at the MRF centre said the waste compactor and hydraulic hook-loader machine installed at the facility had remained non-functional for several days. In addition, the garbage truck attached to the MRF had been out of order for a week. This has affected the lifting and transportation of waste, resulting in garbage piling up within and outside the MRF premises.

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With the designated space unable to accommodate the incoming waste, garbage has reportedly been dumped onto the road.

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The garbage accumulation has not only narrowed the usable road space but has also resulted in a foul smell in the area. The local residents and commuters have expressed concern over the unhygienic conditions, particularly as the stagnant and decomposing waste has become a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes, raising concerns over public health.

The MRF caters to several institutions and residential areas in its vicinity, including Government College of Physical Education, Government Open University and Commerce College. The area witnesses heavy movement of students, staff, residents and commuters, making the condition of the garbage site particularly concerning.

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Besides household and other municipal waste, large quantities of horticulture waste have also been dumped at the site, further worsening the situation.

The residents said the problem was more than just a foul smell and an eyesore. The stray dogs were also frequently seen rummaging through the scattered waste in search of food, posing another nuisance and potential safety concern, they said.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of the area, said that the garbage has spilt beyond the MRF premises and needs to be removed immediately. He said regular lifting of waste was essential to prevent the situation from worsening and to maintain cleanliness around educational institutions and residential areas.

The overflowing garbage also raises questions over the functioning and maintenance of the city's waste-management infrastructure. The residents said machinery breakdowns should be addressed promptly, particularly at facilities handling waste from densely populated and frequently visited areas.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said he would look into the issue and ask the concerned authorities to clear the accumulated garbage at the earliest.

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