Water, power supply back in 11 flood-hit F'garh Sahib villages

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 19

The water and power supply in 11 out of 13 villages affected by floods has been restored and the work on the other two villages is in progress and will get relief soon.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill stated this while reviewing the facilities being provided in flood-affected areas of the district. She directed the officials to ensure power, drinking water and medical facilities in those areas.

The DC said water samples had been taken and sent to lab for testing and medical camps were being organised in the flood-hit areas. The water supply to Fatehpur Arayan and Badali villages was still affected due to contamination of water and it would be restored soon, she said.

Shergill said the district administration was constantly working to provide basic facilities to the common people and awareness camps were being conducted by the Health Department and NGOs to protect people from mosquito, fly and water-borne diseases.

