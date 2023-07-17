 Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking : The Tribune India

  • Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking

Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking

On Sunday, Abhijot Singh, an eight-year-old boy of Hira Bagh, had allegedly died of diarrhoea

Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking

Patiala, July 17

A day after Abhijot Singh, an eight-year-old boy of Hira Bagh in Patiala, died due to health reasons, the district administration on Monday clarified that the drinking water being provided by the Municipal Corporation in the city is fit for drinking.

The death of the boy had reportedly led to widespread misconception that the drinking water being provided by the civic body was contaminated.

Assistant Commissioner (Under training) Akshita Gupta said the drinking water being provided by the Patiala Municipal Corporation is absolutely fit for drinking. “The residents of flood-affected areas should drink the water being provided through the civic body’s water tanks as it is sourced from areas that were not affected by the floods. The MC tankers are clean and properly checked. The water is clean, chlorinated and fit for drinking. In fact, the residents can boil the water before consuming as well”, she said.

She said while the post-mortem report is still awaited, it has been established that the death of Abhijot took place due to respiratory distress. He had a history related to respiratory distress and was chronically ill. “It is not related to any contaminated water”, she added.

She said the district administration is providing clean drinking water in all flood-affected slum areas including Gopal colony, Rishi colony, Hira Bagh and Kohinoor enclave.

“Medical teams are also stationed in these areas, both in morning and night shifts. We are proactively looking out for any signs of spread of diseases as well”, she added.

