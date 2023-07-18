Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 17

A day after an eight-year-old boy died at Hira Bagh, the district administration today clarified that the drinking water being supplied by the MC was fit for drinking.

The death of the child, Abhijot Singh, led to the fears of water being contaminated.

Assistant Commissioner Akshita Gupta said, “Residents of the flood-affected areas should drink water provided through the MC tankers as it is sourced from areas not hit by floods. The tankers are clean and checked. The water is clean, chlorinated and fit for drinking. The residents can also boil it before consuming as a safety measure.”

She said while the post-mortem report was awaited, it had been established that Abhijot was chronically ill and died due to respiratory distress. “Medical teams are stationed in the affected areas. We are looking for any signs of spread of diseases,” she added.