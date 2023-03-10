Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 9

The Patiala police today busted an inter-state gang of weapon smugglers, who would procure weapons from other states and then supply the same to criminals in Punjab.

The police arrested Sooraj Singh and Vijay Kumar, both residents of Jalandhar. “The two were arrested from Shambhu and we have seized two country-made pistols and bullets from their possession,” Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.

The SSP added that the arrested were part of a gang operating in Punjab and other states and supplied weapons to anti-social elements.

“They were already wanted in another case registered against them last year under the Arms Act,” SP (Investigation) HS Atwal said.

“We are hopeful of solving several crimes with the arrest of the two. They will now be further questioned regarding their role in recent cases of crime in the state,” he added.

The police have procured their remand till March 10.