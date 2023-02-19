Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 18

The Centre for Advanced Study in International Humanitarian Law, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, organised a webinar on “Scholarships to Study Abroad”.

The session was conducted by Sachin Kala, an alumnus of the university and Rajiv Gandhi Academic Excellence Scholarship recipient.

Kala asserted that many students were unaware of how to get a scholarship to study abroad and thus many deserving candidates missed out on studying at premier institutions across the world. He guided students about the application process for the scholarships.

The eligibility criteria, number of seats and benefits of the scholarships were also discussed with the

participants during the webinar.