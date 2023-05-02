Week on, 5 held for double murder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

A week after two friends were found murdered near the bus stand, the police today claimed to have arrested five suspects allegedly involved in the crime.

Addressing the media, SSP Varun Sharma said victims Nakul and Anil Kumar, both aged around 25, were found murdered with sharp weapons near the bus stand.

"A team, including SP (City) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam and Patiala CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh, was constituted. A thorough probe was conducted by the team and the five suspects were arrested," the SSP said.

The suspects have been identified as Yogesh Negi, Jatin Kumar, Rahul, Ashwani Kumar and Ashok Kumar. "Raids are being conducted to arrest another suspect who is on the run," a police official said.

"It came to the fore during the investigation that Nakul and Anil had a quarrel with one of the suspects, Yogesh, during the Holi celebrations three years ago. Though they struck a compromise at that time, the suspects were plotting to kill the duo.

On seeing Anil and Nakul at a deserted place on Monday, the suspects surrounded them and killed them with sharp weapons and escaped the spot in a car. The car has been seized," the SSP said.

"Ashwani, Rahul and Yogesh have criminal past. They are being interrogated to ascertain their roles in other recent crimes," the CIA in-charge said.

In her statement to the police, Anil's mother Nirmala stated that her son had gone to meet Nakul on Sunday night, but did not return home. Anil is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

Nakul's father Satish said his son had left home around 11.30 pm on Sunday and did not return home. Nakul is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister.