DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Welham Boys’ School clinch overall trophy at athletics meet held in Nabha

Welham Boys’ School clinch overall trophy at athletics meet held in Nabha

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:55 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The winning team during the concluding ceremony of the athletics meet (boys) in Nabha on Saturday.
Advertisement

The 61st All India IPSC Athletics Boys (U-14, U-17 & U-19) Championship culminated in a grand finale at The Punjab Public School, Nabha, on October 10 bringing together talented young athletes from schools across the country in a celebration of sporting excellence, discipline and sportsmanship. Over 470 young athletes from 24 schools across the country participated in the four-day event.

The opening ceremony of the championship was presided over by Jai Singh Gill, IAS (retd), president, Executive Committee, the Board of Governors of The Punjab Public School, Nabha. The championship concluded with an impressive display of athletic prowess and competitive spirit.

Advertisement

In the U-14 category, The Lawrence School, Ooty, clinched the winners’ trophy, while The Doon School, Dehradun, secured the runners-up position. In the U-17 category, Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, emerged victorious, with MNSS, Rai, finishing as runners-up. Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, continued its winning streak in the U-19 category, lifting the winners’ trophy, while The Doon School, Dehradun, finished as runners-up. RIMC, Dehradun, won the march past trophy. The overall winners’ trophy (boys) was lifted by Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun.

Advertisement

The individual honours recognised exceptional talent and achievement in the three age categories. Routhran S of The Lawrence School, Ooty, was adjudged the Best Athlete in the U-14 category. Aarav Singh of Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, received the Best Athlete award in the U-17 category, while Kaifkhanji of The Doon School, Dehradun, was adjudged the Best Athlete in the U-19 category.

The closing ceremony was presided over by DC Sharma, the Headmaster of PPS Nabha, who graced the occasion as the chief guest and formally declared the 61st All India IPSC Athletics Boys (U-14, U-17 & U-19) Championship closed.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sharma appreciated the high standards of athletic performance demonstrated by the participants and complimented the athletes on their exemplary conduct, discipline and sporting spirit. He also expressed his gratitude to the heads of all participating schools for sending their teams and contributing to the resounding success of the championship.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts