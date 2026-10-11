Welham Boys’ School clinch overall trophy at athletics meet held in Nabha

The 61st All India IPSC Athletics Boys (U-14, U-17 & U-19) Championship culminated in a grand finale at The Punjab Public School, Nabha, on October 10 bringing together talented young athletes from schools across the country in a celebration of sporting excellence, discipline and sportsmanship. Over 470 young athletes from 24 schools across the country participated in the four-day event.

The opening ceremony of the championship was presided over by Jai Singh Gill, IAS (retd), president, Executive Committee, the Board of Governors of The Punjab Public School, Nabha. The championship concluded with an impressive display of athletic prowess and competitive spirit.

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In the U-14 category, The Lawrence School, Ooty, clinched the winners’ trophy, while The Doon School, Dehradun, secured the runners-up position. In the U-17 category, Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, emerged victorious, with MNSS, Rai, finishing as runners-up. Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, continued its winning streak in the U-19 category, lifting the winners’ trophy, while The Doon School, Dehradun, finished as runners-up. RIMC, Dehradun, won the march past trophy. The overall winners’ trophy (boys) was lifted by Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun.

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The individual honours recognised exceptional talent and achievement in the three age categories. Routhran S of The Lawrence School, Ooty, was adjudged the Best Athlete in the U-14 category. Aarav Singh of Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, received the Best Athlete award in the U-17 category, while Kaifkhanji of The Doon School, Dehradun, was adjudged the Best Athlete in the U-19 category.

The closing ceremony was presided over by DC Sharma, the Headmaster of PPS Nabha, who graced the occasion as the chief guest and formally declared the 61st All India IPSC Athletics Boys (U-14, U-17 & U-19) Championship closed.

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Addressing the gathering, Sharma appreciated the high standards of athletic performance demonstrated by the participants and complimented the athletes on their exemplary conduct, discipline and sporting spirit. He also expressed his gratitude to the heads of all participating schools for sending their teams and contributing to the resounding success of the championship.