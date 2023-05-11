WhatsApp group for special consultation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

In a new step, the district administration has decided to rope in specialist doctors from both private as well as government hospitals to provide consultation to patients visiting Aam Aadmi Clinics.

The district administration has formed a WhatsApp group of specialist doctors, who will be consulted by medical officers at Aam Aadmi Clinics in case special consultation is required for a patient.

Officials of the district administration today said the step has been initiated to bring better health services at people’s doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the idea to create a WhatsApp group is the brainchild of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. She said the group will comprise doctors of Indian Medical Association, Patiala, and specialist doctors of government hospitals.

“This will also help reduce crowding in tertiary care hospitals and identify citizens’ diseases at the early stages for better treatment,” she said.

The DC said with the help of the group, the patients can be referred to Government Rajindra Hospital or PGI, Chandigarh, in case of serious condition.