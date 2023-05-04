Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 3

Wheat arrival in the grain markets of the district has been recorded at 8.79 lakh metric tonne (MT), surpassing last year’s figure by 2.55 lakh MT.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the arrival of wheat in the markets exceeded last year’s figure despite the damage caused to the crops due to hail and rain.

The DC said all of the arrived grain has been procured by agencies. Pungrain procured 2.91 lakh MT of wheat, Markfed purchased 2.13 lakh MT, Punsup 1.96 lakh MT, Warehouse 1.56 lakh MT and the private agencies procured 22782 MT of wheat.

Last year as well, the climatic conditions had affected the wheat crop. The farmers had reported a minimum 20 percent to maximum 50 percent reduction in production.

She said payments amounting to Rs 1,848.22 crore had been deposited in the accounts of the farmers. She further directed the agencies to ensure a speedy lifting of the procured grains.