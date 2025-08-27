DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / When I ‘stole’ my own car

When I ‘stole’ my own car

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
.
Updated At : 08:28 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
Advertisement

Life sometimes places you in situations so bizarre that they sound like a comedy script. I discovered this when I had gone to collect my driving licence at the Suvidha Kendra in my hometown Patiala.

Advertisement

After finishing the formalities, I returned to the parking lot, only to find my car keys missing. Panic rose, as I searched my handbag, pockets, even retraced my steps to the counter. Nothing. Defeated, I resigned myself to fetching the duplicate key from my house and boarded a bus.

At a red light, I noticed a woman twirling her car keys absentmindedly. That sight jolted me — my own keys were still hanging inside the ignition! I leapt off the bus and raced back.

Advertisement

Now came the tricky part: unlocking my own car. A mechanic’s old trick with a steel scale flashed in my mind. Borrowing one from a nearby photocopy shop, I slid it through the window gap. Within seconds, I heard a welcome ‘click’, and the door opened.

The man parked behind stared at me suspiciously, convinced he’d witnessed a theft. I simply smiled, slid into the driver’s seat, and drove away — having “stolen” my own car.

Advertisement

Col RS Narula (retd), Patiala

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts