Wife injured in mishap, man guns down stray bovine

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 10

The police today booked a man after he allegedly shot dead a stray bovine that had injured his wife.

Bakshiwala SHO Sukhdev Singh said, “The incident took place around 11 am. The animal was shot in the chest. The suspect has been identified as Bikramjit Singh of Gagan Vihar.”

The police have recovered .12 bore gun from the suspect. A case under Section 429 of the IPC, Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and various sections of the Arms Act has been registered against him.