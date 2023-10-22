Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 21

On Thursday, 68-year-old Balbir Singh left home at 5.30 am with plans to return home early with flowers to wish his wife a happy marriage anniversary before he was stabbed to death. Two days later, the police cracked the case and arrested four people, including the victim’s wife, Harpreet Kaur.

The police have arrested 25-year-old Gurtej Singh, who was in a relationship with the victim’s wife, Harpreet Kaur, for over a year. The two had met each other in a gym in Lehal Colony and had been in regular touch. This was Balbir’s second marriage after he divorced his first wife a few years ago.

Balbir resided in the Sant Nagar area and was regular for his morning walks ever since he retired from the bank. SSP Varun Sharma said they had arrested Gurtej of Shadipur village, Arshdeep Singh, and Ajay for killing Balbir Singh. “A team headed by DSP Sanjiv Singla and Jaswinder Tiwana, CIA incharge Shaminder Singh, and SHO Civil Lines Harjinder Dhillon worked hard to crack the case,” said the SSP.

“The trio, in alleged connivance with Harpreet Kaur, plotted the crime. Harpreet and Gurtej eyed the property and insurance of the victim. They thought of him as a hindrance in their affair,” the SSP added.

The SSP said, “On Thursday, Gurtej Singh and his two accomplices changed their appearances to dodge the CCTV cameras. The trio went on a bike. As the victim went for the walk, they stopped him while Gurtej allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck, leaving him dead on the spot,” said the SSP.

The CIA incharge, Shaminder Singh, said that Gurtej is also married, and he already has an FIR registered against him at the Sanaur police station. “Based on suspicion by a relative, we relied on certain clues and were able to crack the case. Once the wife of the deceased was grilled, she confessed that she had been in touch with Gurtej for the past few years,” said CIA Shaminder.