Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh



Fatehgarh Sahib, May 1

The district police claimed to have solved the mystery of a blind murder in Mandi Gobindgarh town within 48 hours of the crime. The victim’s wife and her paramour have been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Parmodh Kumar, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh. The police recovered the weapon used for murder. A case was registered against the suspects under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.

Addressing mediapersons, Rakesh Yadav, SP, Investigation, said on April 28, around 9 pm, the police receive the information that an unclaimed body was lying on the GT Road, Mandi Gobindgarh. He said the victim was declared dead at the Civil hospital.

The police said an SIT led by DSP (Investigation) and SHO Mandi Gobindgarh was constituted. Yadav said by using human resources, the police came to know that the victim was working in Varun Steel, Mandi Gobindgarh. While he was leaving for home after duty, a man waiting for him sat on his motorcycle and they drove away.

The cop said from CCTV footage, the man was identified as Parveen Bharti, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh. He said the police took him into custody and during investigation, he allegedly confessed that he had illicit relation with the victim’s wife Pooja Devi and they had conspired to kill him to remove the obstacle in their relationship.

He said the suspects would be presented before the court and their police remand would be sought.

