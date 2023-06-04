Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

Our Correspondent

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 3

The district police arrested a woman for allegedly trying to surreptitiously pass on a mobile phone to her husband, who had been produced in a court in a murder case.

Suspect Rashmin Kaur hid the mobile phone in a pair of shoes, which she wanted to hand over to her husband, claiming that the pair he was using was worn out.

The police team accompanying Rashmin’s husband Varinder Singh got suspicious and on examining the shoes, discovered the mobile phone.

Fatehgarh Sahib SHO Arshdeep Singh said the jail staff had brought Varinder Singh of Badesha Khurd village for his appearance in the court in a murder case. Rashmin requested the police personnel on duty to allow her to meet Varinder in the lockroom and hand him over a pair of shoes, the SHO said.

The jail staff asked her to hand over the new pair to them instead, but she was adamant on handing it over to her husband personally. At this, the police got suspicious and examined the shoes thoroughly and discovered a tiny mobile phone placed in a cavity in the heel of one shoe.

The jail staff on duty took Rashmin into custody and handed her over to the Fatehgarh Sahib police. The SHO said the police have registered a case against the suspect and her husband.