Will complete project to beautify Patiala's two rivulets, says minister Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 2

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar today said the state government will complete the beautification of Badi and Chhoti Nadi in the city at a cost of Rs 165 crore.

The project that was sanctioned by the previous Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh and started in 2020 has reached midway.

Nijjar after reviewing the project said waste water from unplanned colonies of Patiala city, chemical water from industrial areas and garbage flowed into Badi Nadi and the Chhoti Nadi and polluted these.

“There is lack of proper drainage system in the areas adjacent to these rivulets, due to which these two are getting polluted and becoming a major source of pollution in the Ghaggar,” he said.

He added that the groundwater sources in the district were also being polluted due to discharge of sewage from houses and industrial areas with untreated dirty chemicals into these rivulets.

He said the main objective of the project was to improve the current water condition in Patiala city and make the environment pollution-free and beautiful. “The groundwater condition is also to be improved by recharging the water. The waste water from domestic and industrial areas will be intercepted through sewer lines and after being modified through the treatment system, it will be released back into the rivulets,” he said.

The beautification project of Chhoti Nadi and Badi Nadi was started after years of delay during the previous Congress government led by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in December 2020.

The government sanctioned Rs 208 crore for the project. Two 26 MLD and 15 MLD sewage treatment plants were also to be established on both rivulets.