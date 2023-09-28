Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Patiala, September 27
Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra paid tribute to martyr Pardeep Singh at his village, Ballabgarh, in Samana. He said the state is set to spend Rs 99 lakh on developmental projects at the village in his memory. The martyr had sacrificed his life during the terrorist attack in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.
Jouramajra said the primary school and a block in a public college in Samana will be renamed after the martyr. “A community hall worth Rs 20 lakh will be constructed there, along with a library for Rs 16 lakh and a stadium for Rs 18 lakh. The road from Bhawanigarh to Kulara to Ballabgarh will also be renamed after the martyr. The state is set to spend another Rs 10 lakh on the construction of a memorial gate on Bhawanigarh Road. The road leading to Dera Baba Amar Das will also be strengthened at a cost of Rs 31 lakh. A crematorium costing Rs 4 lakh will also be installed.”
He added that, in line with CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement earlier, Pardeep’s widow, Seema Rani, has been appointed as an assistant professor at the Samana public college.
