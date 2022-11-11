Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 10

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said the state government will bring Punjabi University out of its financial crisis and increase the grant provided to the university. He was at the university on the inaugural day of the Inter-zonal Youth and Folk Festival.

While talking to mediapersons, the minister said, “The government will put an end to the fiscal crisis the univeristy was going through. The government will contribute towards lowering the financial burden of the university. The university has a bank loan of Rs 150 crore. We will increase its grants in the coming days and also find a solution to clear its bank loan.”

It may be mentioned that after the implementation of the new pay scales, the university will now have to shell out Rs 100 crore more for salaries every year.

Responding to a question on the murder of a man in Kotkapura today, the minister said those responsible for the murder of the Dera Sacha Sauda follower would not be spared.

He said cultural activities help keep youth away from drugs. The minister said youth should fix targets and make relentless efforts to achieve them.

Meanwhile, MLA Dr Balbir Singh said the youth should take a pledge to contribute towards protection of the environment. He said the youth could make a big contribution in making Punjab vibrant.