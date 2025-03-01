DT
Home / Patiala / 'Witchcraft' in Punjabi University hostel sends students in tizzy, warden issues warning

Girls spot a lemon suspiciously placed inside a circle drawn on ground, triggering panic among hostellers
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:52 PM Mar 01, 2025 IST
The lemon that was spotted at the hostel.
The warden of a girl’s hostel in Punjabi University has issued a notice warning stern action against those involved in witchcraft.

The move comes after some students spotted a lemon suspiciously placed inside a circle drawn on ground on Thursday morning. This triggered panic among the students after which the girls informed the hostel warden.

They reportedly told the warden that such activities had been noticed earlier also.

Meanwhile, some sources said that some students were playing a prank.

The hostel warden, Harpreet, brought the incident to the notice of the university authorities.

In the letter issued by hostel warden Harpreet, it has been stated that it has come to their notice some girl students are involved in witchcraft, which has created an atmosphere of fear in the hostel.

The warning letter issued by the hostel warden at the Punjabi University in Patiala.

The warden has warned that if anyone is found indulging in such practices, strict action will be taken against them.

Harpreet was not available for comments and University Registrar Sanjiv Puri said that he was not aware of any such letter being issued. "I will look into the matter," he said.

