With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 8

The Municipal Corporation, Patiala, is all set to save its electricity charges with the installation of a solar power plant on its premises at a cost of Rs 98 lakh. The work has begun and installation is expected to be done by month-end.

MC officials said the contract and work order was issued to a Bathinda-based firm, Nirmala enterprises, over a week ago. “The installation process is being carried out on the rooftop of the MC building. The company is installing 382 panels on the roof of the workshop, main office building and others. We expect the work to be completed within this week. Also, the process for permission for connecting the solar panels to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) grid is in progress and is expected to come within this month,” JP Singh, Executive Engineer, said.

The solar plant will have a capacity to generate 208 kilowatt power. It expects to reduce its monthly electricity consumption charges, currently ranging from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh, to zero.

The officials said the corporation’s total electricity load was more than 300 kilowatt. An official said, “We can install the solar power panels up to a maximum 70 per cent of the total load. As our consumption generally remains less than the total electricity load, we expect to reduce consumption charges to zero.”

Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the initiative was beneficial for the environment as well. “Many people have already installed solar power plants on their premises. It is in tune with the Centre’s objective to scale up solar energy,” he said.

