Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 2

Employees associated with Punjab Markfed Retired Employees’ Association in Patiala have raised objections to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) decision to put on hold their pensions from January 2023. The retired employees said the decision had put thousands of retired employees, who are mostly in their 70s, left worried.

The employees said the EPFO head office in Delhi had issued a direction to the regional PF commissioner, Punjab, to put their pensions on hold. They said the recent circulars of the EPFO on higher PF pension were against the court verdict dated November 4, 2022.

Manjit Singh, former superintendent, said, “The EPFO is imposing its own conditions that were not envisaged in the judgement. The court through a judgement had protected the rights of the pensioners that had retired before September 2014. But the EPFO is issuing notices to the pensioners ordering stoppage of their pensions and also for the recovery of the already paid amount.”

GS Dhall, former senior accounts officer said, “The judgement neither commanded the stoppage of payment of enhanced pension to the employees who retired prior to September 2014, nor permitted any recovery. The association urges the EPFO to annul the circulars issued in this regard.”

The association members said in case the EPFO failed to withdraw its orders, they will explore legal options to deal with the matter.

