Wives of two murder victims among 8 held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 11

The wives of two murder victims along with six others have been arrested in two separate cases in the district.

In the first case, the police have arrested four persons in a case of murder. The arrested include the deceased’s wife Prabhhjot Kaur, Kuldeep Singh, Pradeep Singh and Jagpal Singh.

SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal said Resham Singh, a resident of Ranno village in Bhadson had informed the police that Jasvir Singh, a resident of the same village, had gone missing. He said Jasvir had left the village on the evening of January 2 and did not return home. Jasvir’s mobile phone and two-wheeler were found near the Bhakra canal.

Officials said the couple had regular altercations.

A police official said Kuldeep Singh, who is associated with Prabhjot Kaur, planned Jasvir’s murder with his wife. He, along with two others, Pradeep Singh and Jagpal Singh, took Jasbir Singh near Sirhind. “They then attacked the victim and threw his in the Bhakra canal,” he said.

The deceased’s body was recovered from the canal on January 9. The police and the CIA staff arrested the four suspects and recovered a motorcycle, sharp weapon and the deceased’s mobile phone. The suspects were presented in a court and were sent to police custody.

In another murder case, the police arrested four individualsidentified as Lakhwinder Singh, Harinder Singh and Sangeeta Rani of Patiala and Hardeep Singh of Mohali.

SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal said a body was recovered from a canal near Hidayatpur village. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar.

The body was taken to Civil Hospital, Rajpura, where his brother Pradeep identified him. According to the deceased’s brother, Ajay used to have regular altercations with his wife. He said the other suspect Lakhwinder Singh who was known to the deceased’s wife, Sangeeta Rani, hatched a plan to murder the victim with her. Lakhwinder along with two of his associates Harinder Singh and Hardeep Singh murdered Ajay with a sharp weapon when he was in an inebriated state and threw his body in the canal.

The police registered a case under Sections 302, 201 and 120 B of the IPC. The suspects were sent to police custody.