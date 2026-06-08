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Home / Patiala / Woman dies after surgery at private hospital in Patiala, kin allege negligence

Woman dies after surgery at private hospital in Patiala, kin allege negligence

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:47 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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A 35-year-old woman, identified as Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Jhill village in Patiala district, died after gall bladder surgery in a private hospital in Patiala city.

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Her family and relatives alleged negligence on the part of the doctors for the woman’s death. The hospital authorities claimed that she died of cardiac arrest during post-surgery care.

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The family alleged that after the surgery, doctors reported the patient’s condition as normal, but after some time, her condition deteriorated and she died in the hospital. They came to know about her death through the police.

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The police sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, the report of which was awaited. The family has demanded impartial police investigation and legal action, accordingly. Meanwhile, the police began investigations into the incident.

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