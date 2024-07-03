Woman dies of electrocution

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 2

A woman died by electric shock at Peerjain village. She has been identified as Surinder Kaur.

Her husband Malagar Singh said she used to work as an anganwadi worker in a government elementary school.

He said on July 1, he had gone to Ropar with his daughter to get medicine, adding that when he returned at around 6 pm, he saw people gathering in front of his house. He said a neighbour told him that Surinder was lying near the main door of the house, adding that when he tried to pick her up, he got electrocuted too.

