Woman found injured near rly tracks dies

Patiala, December 10
An unidentified woman, who was found near the railway tracks with serious injuries, breathed her last today. She was spotted by officials of the Railway Protection Force near the Dhablan railway station.
The woman, aged around 21 years, was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital on December 1. She was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, due to her critical condition.
“However, the woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday. We have not been able to identify the victim. She was wearing blue denim, a black top with a red jacket. She was around five feet four inches tall and had applied mehndi on her hands. The body has been kept at the PGI, Chandigarh, for identification,” said Mewa Singh, Additional SHO, GRP, Patiala.
“If anyone has any information about any such woman, he/she can contact us at the police station,” he said.
