Woman held with opium

As part of ongoing checks on trains and passengers, the Railway Police recovered one kilogram of opium from a woman passenger at Rajpura Railway Station. A case has been registered on April 27, under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at GRP Police Station Patiala, and further investigation is underway.

Providing details, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railways) Jagmohan Singh Sohi said intensified checking operations were being carried out under Inspector Jatinder Singh, Incharge CIA-2, GRP Punjab, and his team.

During a checking operation on Sunday, the team allegedly recovered one kilogram of opium from a woman identified as Champa Devi a, a resident of Bareilly district.