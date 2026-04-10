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Home / Patiala / Woman in live-in relationship murdered in Patiala

Woman in live-in relationship murdered in Patiala

Live-in partner booked for murder, destruction of evidence in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:17 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old married woman, who had been living separately from her husband, was allegedly murdered by her paramour with whom she had been in a live-in relationship for the past four years in Patiala district, police officials said on Friday.

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The police had registered a criminal case against the alleged accused, Gagandeep Singh, and his brother-in-law, Rajvir Singh, on charges of murder, conspiracy, and destruction of evidence under Sections 103, 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Patiala (Sadar) police station.

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Police teams are conducting raids to arrest Gagandeep and Rajvir, who are currently evading arrest, officials said.

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According to the complaint filed by Jagsir Singh, the victim’s brother, his sister Kamalpreet Kaur (28), was married to Sandeep Singh of Rangola village in Sangrur district in 2017. However, she returned to her parental home in Patiala shortly after the marriage and did not go back.

In 2022, she came in contact with Gagandeep, who allegedly posed himself as unmarried. The two started living together in a rented accommodation in Patiala.

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The relationship reportedly led to frequent disputes between Gagandeep and his wife, Parmjeet Kaur. Despite repeated attempts by the complainant to resolve the matter, the live-in relationship continued.

The complainant alleged that on April 7, he was informed by a relative that Gagandeep had shot dead Kamalpreet. He further alleged that Gagandeep, along with Rajvir, cremated the body at a tiles factory in Mardheri village and later immersed the ashes at Gurdwara Gadi Sahib in Samana, thereby destroying evidence of the crime.

Police officials said multiple raids have been conducted at suspected locations, but the accused remain at large. They added that efforts are under way to arrest them and that further investigation is in progress.

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