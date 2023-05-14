Woman jumps into canal, dies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

A woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into a canal here on Friday. The police have booked her husband and his family members on abetment charge.

According to information, the body of 30-year-old victim Harjot Kaur was recovered from the Bhakra canal yesterday.

A case has been registered against her husband Maan Singh and his family members, including his mother Sudesh Rani, Mehak, Pammo, Rinku, Sher Singh and Mani, under Section 306 of the IPC at the Kotwali police station. The police are further investigating the case.

According to the FIR, the deceased was fighting a court case against her husband and following alleged differences and alleged harassment, she jumped into the canal.