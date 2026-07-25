Woman, paramour held for husband’s murder in Patiala

The police have arrested a woman and her alleged paramour for the murder of her husband. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said the accused, identified as Harjit Kaur and her alleged paramour, Shinder Singh, were arrested following an investigation into the death of Sukhwinder Singh. The victim’s injuries had initially been projected as the result of an accidental fall.

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A case under Sections 103(1) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Ghanaur police station.

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According to the police, a complaint was lodged by Moti Ram, a resident of Dandiana village in Ambala district and the deceased’s brother-in-law. He alleged that Sukhwinder Singh had been murdered by his wife and her alleged paramour.

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The complainant stated that Sukhwinder Singh and Harjit Kaur had been married for about 17 years and were living in Harimajra village. On July 20, he received information that Sukhwinder Singh had sustained serious injuries and had been admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. He was later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the complaint, Harjit Kaur was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with Shinder Singh, leading to frequent disputes between the couple. The complainant further alleged that the two conspired to kill Sukhwinder Singh and struck him on the head with a hammer during the intervening night of July 19 and 20. After the incident, Harjit Kaur allegedly told doctors that her husband had fallen from the roof of their house.

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SSP Varun Sharma and Rajpura DSP Daljit Singh Virk said the investigation revealed that the victim’s injuries were inconsistent with those typically sustained in an accidental fall. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to attacking Sukhwinder Singh with a hammer, causing fatal head injuries, the police said.