Woman ‘poses’ as PCS officer, marries AAP leader and Sirhind Market Committee chairman

Police have booked a woman for allegedly posing as a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer before and during her marriage to AAP leader and Sirhind Market Committee Chairman Amrinder Singh Mandofal.

According to the complaint, the accused woman Manvinder Kaur allegedly presented herself as a PCS officer, before and at the time of her marriage with Mandofal.

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The wedding was attended by several senior AAP leaders and ministers.

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Mandofal allegedly came to know the truth after their marriage that the woman was not a PCS officer, and that she had previously been married and had a son.

Alleging that important facts about Manvinder’s identity and background had been concealed from him, Mandofal approached the SSP and lodged a complaint seeking legal action.

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Apart from the woman, the police have also registered a case against her brother, mother and three others on allegations of cheating, fraud and deception.