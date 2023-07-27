 Woman, son done to death in Patiala : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Police at the house in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar. RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 26

A woman and her son were done to death with sharp weapons at their house in Shahid Udham Singh Nagar on the Sirhind road here this afternoon. After relatives and neighbours informed the police about the murders, a case was registered against unidentified persons.

The police have identified the victims as Harvinder Jaggi (26) and his mother Jasvir Kaur (53). Police sources confirmed that the gate was bolted from inside and the killers might have fled the spot from the terrace or by scaling the boundary wall.

Got vital clues: SSP

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said they had got some vital clues to the double murder. "Prima facie, it appears to be the handiwork of more than one person. We have certain leads, and will soon crack the case," he added.

“Both victims were found in a pool of blood with their throats slit and some cuts on their arms and hands. The place has not been ransacked, which rules out any robbery attempt,” said a cop investigating the matter.

“The forensic team is still collecting vital evidence and we are minutely studying the crime scene. Footage of the nearby CCTV cameras is also being checked to see if there were any unknown persons entering the locality,” he added.

Victims Harvinder and Jasvir

The police said Jasvir Kaur’s husband, Gurmukh Singh, reached home around 4 pm and despite knocking at the gate and ringing the bell, no one answered. “He even rang his son up. When there was no response, he, along with his neighbours, broke open the gate. They were shocked to see blood splattered and the bodies of the two in a bathroom of the house,” they added.

While Gurmukh Singh drives an e-rickshaw, Jasvir was a housemaker.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said they had got some vital clues to the double murder and thoroughly investigating the matter. “Prima facie, it appears to be the handiwork of more than one person. We have certain leads, and will soon crack the case,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

3
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

4
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

7
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

10
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened