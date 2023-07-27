Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 26

A woman and her son were done to death with sharp weapons at their house in Shahid Udham Singh Nagar on the Sirhind road here this afternoon. After relatives and neighbours informed the police about the murders, a case was registered against unidentified persons.

The police have identified the victims as Harvinder Jaggi (26) and his mother Jasvir Kaur (53). Police sources confirmed that the gate was bolted from inside and the killers might have fled the spot from the terrace or by scaling the boundary wall.

Got vital clues: SSP Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said they had got some vital clues to the double murder. "Prima facie, it appears to be the handiwork of more than one person. We have certain leads, and will soon crack the case," he added.

“Both victims were found in a pool of blood with their throats slit and some cuts on their arms and hands. The place has not been ransacked, which rules out any robbery attempt,” said a cop investigating the matter.

“The forensic team is still collecting vital evidence and we are minutely studying the crime scene. Footage of the nearby CCTV cameras is also being checked to see if there were any unknown persons entering the locality,” he added.

The police said Jasvir Kaur’s husband, Gurmukh Singh, reached home around 4 pm and despite knocking at the gate and ringing the bell, no one answered. “He even rang his son up. When there was no response, he, along with his neighbours, broke open the gate. They were shocked to see blood splattered and the bodies of the two in a bathroom of the house,” they added.

While Gurmukh Singh drives an e-rickshaw, Jasvir was a housemaker.

