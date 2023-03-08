Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 7

The Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) and Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University celebrated International Women’s Day here today.

Ajay Rani, president, PLW Women’s Welfare Organisation, felicitated the women present on the occasion. She said women have made great contribution towards the development of the society and country. “This day is celebrated to appreciate and honour the contribution of women in the society. Women enjoy a place of respect in our society and have their own individual identity,” she said.

Dr Reena Garg, Senior Divisional Medical Officer, PLW Railways Hospital, spoke about health care and other challenges faced by women.

Yoga instructor Arun Jain talked about the importance of yoga for the physical and mental health of women.

Ashok Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, Patiala, said women have been occupying top posts in the country, including the posts of President and Prime Minister. “Women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in politics, the country’s security and sports,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney presided over Women’s Day celebrations at Sports University. She addressed the students on gender equality.

Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General Dr JS Cheema gave a brief summary about the most prominent women around the world.