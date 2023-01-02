Work on Model Town drain in Patiala begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 1

Acceding to the long-pending demands of residents of adjoining colonies, the state government has started the work on covering a five-km stretch of Model Town drain that touches the Bhadson road on the city’s outskirts. The work that was started by the drainage department around 10 days ago is underway and is supposed to end by March 30.

The project worth Rs 28 crore is being carried out with grants from the central government. It includes covering of the otherwise open drain and installation of large pipelines for the passage of storm water, development of a park on the drain and installation of fencing around it.

The drain is 52,126 feet long. But the project of covering the five-km stretch within and adjoining the city will directly impact residents of residential colonies of Ranjit Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Deep Nagar, Anand Nagar, Adarsh Colony, and villages like Jhill, Seuna, Ablowal, Jassowal, which are affected due to illegal sewer connections, dumping of household waste and other waste into the drain and stench emanating from it.

Officials said they are installing 1,200mm diameter storm water pipes from village Hassanpur to the Seuna chowk and further pipes of 1,600mm diameter till the Babu Singh colony. “We are covering around 16,000 feet in length which is approximately a five-km stretch,” an official from the department said. He said the department will also develop a park on the surface of the drain.

An official said, “The work is supposed to be completed by March 31.”