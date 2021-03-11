Work on recharging village ponds begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 29

The district administration in association with the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) has taken steps to recharge ponds in order to facilitate rejuvenation of underground water in a natural way. The work is going on to revive five of the 84 ponds in the district.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), Isha Singhal said, “Ponds in villages are being rejuvenated to further facilitate recharging of underground water. The project of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department is being carried out on the basis of TIET’s model under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The funds for the work are provided by the government to save groundwater and conserve rainwater.”

She said, “The water is first cleaned through the screening chamber. It can be utilised for drinking . Cleaned water can be pumped into drains and nullahs where fish and other species can thrive.”