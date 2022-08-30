Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 29

The Municipal Corporation (MC), which is going to hold a meeting of its Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) tomorrow, will discuss a number of projects worth Rs 38.77 lakh for the city’s development. The meeting will be held after a gap of 10 months.

Officials said the works, include a project for beautification of four main entry points of the city — Urban Estate Chowk on the Rajpura road, Bypass Chowk on the Sirhind road, Theekriwala Chowk on the Sangrur road and Civil Lines police station chowk on the Nabha road — which will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 27.35 lakh.

The MC aims to instal welcome boards and carry out brick and granite work to beautify the four sites. Other works up for discussion, include construction of parks at Ward No. 37 and Ward No. 47, installation of streetlights on the dairy project approach road at Ablowal village, laying of rumble strips in the city at an expenditure of Rs 5.37 lakh, construction of a community hall and carrying out patch work on city roads.

The MC will also discuss allocation of contracts for supply of dozer pumps for chlorination of tube wells of Patiala 1 and Patiala 2.

