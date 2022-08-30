Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

Patiala, August 29
The Municipal Corporation (MC), which is going to hold a meeting of its Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) tomorrow, will discuss a number of projects worth Rs 38.77 lakh for the city’s development. The meeting will be held after a gap of 10 months.
Officials said the works, include a project for beautification of four main entry points of the city — Urban Estate Chowk on the Rajpura road, Bypass Chowk on the Sirhind road, Theekriwala Chowk on the Sangrur road and Civil Lines police station chowk on the Nabha road — which will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 27.35 lakh.
The MC aims to instal welcome boards and carry out brick and granite work to beautify the four sites. Other works up for discussion, include construction of parks at Ward No. 37 and Ward No. 47, installation of streetlights on the dairy project approach road at Ablowal village, laying of rumble strips in the city at an expenditure of Rs 5.37 lakh, construction of a community hall and carrying out patch work on city roads.
The MC will also discuss allocation of contracts for supply of dozer pumps for chlorination of tube wells of Patiala 1 and Patiala 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...